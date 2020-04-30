11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Tablo reveals who he thinks is the best Korean vocalist on 'The Tablo Podcast'

Tablo stated who he thinks is the best Korean vocalist on episode 39 of 'The Tablo Podcast'.

The talented artist and producer named veteran singer Lee Sora as his pick for one of the best vocalists, artists, and lyricists in Korea. Tablo stated that he wrote a song for her titled "Song Request" featuring BTS's Suga. He also talked about his admiration for her and how he eventually got to work with her when she featured on his song "Home".

Check out the clip above! What other Korean vocalists deserve recognition? 

Omg I love Lee Sora in Tablo's 집. Her tone and soul is just... amazing when I listened to it. Lol Fever's End was just a masterpiece as a whole

