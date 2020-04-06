7

EXO's Suho reveals intimate posters for his online solo fan meeting, 'O2asis'

EXO's Suho has released a set of intimate, sultry posters for his upcoming online solo fan meeting, 'O2asis’!

Suho's upcoming online solo fan meeting will air this April 12 at 4 PM KST via EXO's official 'V Live' channel, featuring special performances of songs from his 1st mini album 'Self-Portrait' as well as a Q&A time, games, missions, and more! Fans will be able to experience the fun and intimate atmosphere of a real fan meeting, right from their homes. 

Check out Suho's 'O2asis’ fan meeting posters below. 

Wow, I wasn't expecting him to be shirtless lol! He is so dreamy 😍 And this is such a creative and fun way to have a fan meeting!

