MAMAMOO's Whee In releases special birthday videos & opens Instagram

MAMAMOO's Whee In has revealed special birthday videos and opened her personal Instagram account!



On April 17, Whee In celebrated her 25th birthday, and she decided to give her fans gifts in return for all their love. In the video above, the MAMAMOO member shares a preview of the items in her 'Happy Whee In Box' and a look at her drawings. She also posted the photos below on Instagram with the caption, "April.17" and a cover of Kehlani's "Honey".



In related news, Whee In dropped a special performance video to Lil Pump's "Be Like Me" on her birthday as well.



Watch Whee In's birthday video above (make sure to turn on the English captions), and check out her cover of "Honey" below!





