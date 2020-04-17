IU reveals how she's spending her time during COVID-19 epidemic & shares Netflix recommendations

IU revealed how she's spending her time during the COVID-19 epidemic.



For her new episode of 'IU's Homebody Signal', IU decided to hold a special event for fans who are lonely due to social distancing by transforming into a DJ. The singer-songwriter expressed, "We've changed our plans for the year a lot. It made me wonder when we'll able to spend a year without this burden. I'm planning to do a lot of special events like this radio show that I'm able to do unexpectedly."



She continued, "It was such a sudden thing, so I prepared a diet by starving last night. It's because they said it was going to be a video streaming radio. Out of the blue."



As for what she's been doing lately, IU revealed, "I watch a lot of Netflix at home these days. I've been watching 'Melo is My Nature' and 'Money Heist'. Everyone says they've watched 'Money Heist'. I started a little late. I'm not good at watching thrillers, but while watching it, I felt it had charm. I watched up to the middle of season 2 in a week. I don't recommend it for minors though because it's rated R."



On 'Melo is My Nature', she expressed, "I'm also watching 'Melo is My Nature' like it's a mission. It's light, but there's still a message. It fits in with spring weather. I recommend it to people who to live vicariously."



What do you think of IU's Netflix recommendations?