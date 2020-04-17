H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) tease 1st mini album 'Soulmate' in highlight medley video

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming mini album 'Soulmate'.



The two former X1 members are debuting as a duo with 'Soulmate', and the highlight medley above gives a preview of their tracks "Intro", their title songs "Soul" and "Good Night", their pre-release track "Unfamiliar", "Empty Hands", "Make Me Someone Else", and "A Tomorrow Better than Today".



H&D's 'Soulmate' drops on April 21 KST. Check out the album highlight medley above!