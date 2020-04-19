Shindong & Ji Sang Ryul team up to make a mess in Heechul's white house on 'My Little Old Boy'

On the April 19 broadcast of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy', Super Junior's Shindong and comedian Ji Sang Ryul teamed up together to make a mess in Heechul's clean, white kitchen!

While Shindong is living with Heechul for a while, comedian Ji Sang Ryul decided to pay his close dongsaengs a visit, arriving with his hands full of delicious food. First, Ji Sang Ryul greeted Heechul and Shindong with some fresh sashimi, and the three of them sat down to eat despite Heechul's complaints about not using proper dishes.

Ji Sang Gyul particularly made Heechul fume as he dipped his sashimi right into the sauce's top wrapper, ultimately dropping some sauce on Heechul's sock! Then, he suggested brewing some fish stew to go along with the sashimi. However, Heechul argued, "You can't eat food with a strong odor in my house."

Ignoring Heechul, Ji Sang Ryul began brewing the fish stew on a portable burner on Heechul's clean counter. When Shindong tried to help out, he accidentally, spilled a bag full of fish stock all over the counter and floor!

Watching the accident unfold, Heechul fell down in his chair in disbelief, then yelled at Shindong in anger. Back in the 'My Little Old Boy' studio, the MCs and mother panelists including Heechul's own mom couldn't contain their laughter, watching Heechul's anger growing by the minute.

Check out some clips from this week's 'My Little Old Boy', below!