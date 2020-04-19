7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Shindong & Ji Sang Ryul team up to make a mess in Heechul's white house on 'My Little Old Boy'

On the April 19 broadcast of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy', Super Junior's Shindong and comedian Ji Sang Ryul teamed up together to make a mess in Heechul's clean, white kitchen!

While Shindong is living with Heechul for a while, comedian Ji Sang Ryul decided to pay his close dongsaengs a visit, arriving with his hands full of delicious food. First, Ji Sang Ryul greeted Heechul and Shindong with some fresh sashimi, and the three of them sat down to eat despite Heechul's complaints about not using proper dishes.

Ji Sang Gyul particularly made Heechul fume as he dipped his sashimi right into the sauce's top wrapper, ultimately dropping some sauce on Heechul's sock! Then, he suggested brewing some fish stew to go along with the sashimi. However, Heechul argued, "You can't eat food with a strong odor in my house." 

Ignoring Heechul, Ji Sang Ryul began brewing the fish stew on a portable burner on Heechul's clean counter. When Shindong tried to help out, he accidentally, spilled a bag full of fish stock all over the counter and floor!

Watching the accident unfold, Heechul fell down in his chair in disbelief, then yelled at Shindong in anger. Back in the 'My Little Old Boy' studio, the MCs and mother panelists including Heechul's own mom couldn't contain their laughter, watching Heechul's anger growing by the minute. 

Check out some clips from this week's 'My Little Old Boy', below!

1crazyqueen147 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

I know that they are doing this for the laughs, but I hate ho they use Heechul to do, knowing he hates when people make a mess in his home and that there is nothing he can do against them. Other than providing laughs they make Heechul seem like a bad guy for always yelling at them

quark123951,311 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I just watch the clips of Heechul later on, but this is the guy who "helped" him after his eye surgery right? Having to deal with the mess is really for the best, Heechul! You'll thank them someday. 😆😆

CRAVITY, EXO
Netizens suspect CRAVITY plagiarized EXO
23 hours ago   78   42,965
