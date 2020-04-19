'Running Man' cast members ask viewers not to worry about Jeon So Min, says she'll be back soon

On the April 19 broadcast of SBS's 'Running Man', MC Yoo Jae Suk addressed actress Jeon So Min's brief hiatus from the program during the opening comments.

Yoo Jae Suk said, "The doctor recommended that our So Min take a break and rest in the hospital to recover her health, so she's not here with us today. Viewers, please don't worry too much." Kim Jong Kook also added on, "She's a very energetic person, so she'll be back before you know it." The other cast members also wished Jeon So Min a speedy recovery in their own ways.



About two week ago, Jeon So Min's label announced that the actress will be taking a break from 'Running Man' for approximately a month due to severe fatigue.

