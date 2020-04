'Road to Kingdom' has dropped more teasers.

The latest teasers feature Pentagon, ONF, VERIVERY, and The Boyz. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.



In the teasers revealed, fans can see a bit of their beginning performances, and then it switches to the reactions of the groups in the audience.

