'Still 17's Yoon Chan Young to star in upcoming Netflix Original zombie high school drama

Yoon Chan Young has just been cast in the lead role of an upcoming Netflix Original drama.



According to media sources, the drama 'Right Now Our School Is...' (lit. translation) is set to air at the beginning of 2021. Yoon Chan Young will be playing a high school student fighting for survival when a zombie virus spreads throughout campus. The drama is based on a 2009 webtoon by Joo Dong Min.



Director Lee Jae Gyu ('Intimate Strangers,' 'The Fatal Encounter') and screenwriter Chun Sung Il ('The Slave Hunters') have been previously announced to be running the drama. Filming for the drama will begin once casting has been completed.



Meanwhile, Yoon Chan Young is a former child actor who debuted through the 2013 MBC drama 'Man In Love.' He can currently be seen in the SBS drama 'Nobody Knows.'

