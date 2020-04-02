'Road to Kingdom' faces criticism as the first teasers portray the contestants as pitiful idols who haven't succeeded

The first teasers for 'Road to Kingdom' have brought upon criticism from netizens.

On April 1st, Mnet's official Youtube channel posted the first teaser video for 'Road to Kingdom' showing clips of BTS, MONSTA X, NU'EST, and Seventeen winning first on music programs with the 'Road to Kingdom's contestants standing behind them. Main MC Lee Da Hee states: "Who are the boy groups you know? These are the ones you overlooked." The contestants are then seen talking about their hopes, dreams, and hardships.

Netizens from all over the world began to criticize the show for the teaser trailer for making the contestants look pitiful, saying:

"The groups in the show aren't ones you can easily look down on."

"Please get your act together. These groups are building their careers and popularity. Don't look down on them."

"Why are you acting like these successful groups are so pitiful?"





BTS and NU'EST fans also expressed anger, saying things like: "Our boys didn't work this hard for their clips to be used like this."





The show will air its first episode on April 30 and will feature groups Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO.