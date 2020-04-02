Jaejoong's past April Fool's Day pranks come to light as he deals with criticism due to his Coronavirus prank

A community forum post highlighting Jaejoong's past April Fool's Day pranks have come to light given the controversy he's facing for pretending to have Coronavirus.

The post compiles multiple headlines from previous years about Jaejoong's April Fool's pranks.

This headline from April 1st, 2014 states: "Kim Jaejoong shocks with his April Fool's Day prank saying he was getting married within three years."





This one from 2017 states: "Kim Jaejoong's fainting during a Taiwan concert turns out to be an April Fool's Day event."





Given the nature of Jaejoong's shocking pranks, netizens have been commenting saying:





"There are some things you can't joke about."

"Even if this was my friend, I would have cut them off. This crossed a line."

"Brainless."



"Ban him from April Fool's Day."



"I really think he's just a person who lives without giving things much thought."

"He... doesn't have anything in his head does he?"

