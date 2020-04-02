2NE1's Dara thanks Swings-Lim Bo Ra couple for sending coffee and snacks to 'Another Miss Oh' musical

Former 2NE1 member Dara thanked the Swings-Lim Bo Ra couple for sending coffee and snacks to her 'Another Miss Oh' musical.



On April 29, Dara shared the below photos on Instagram along with the message, "Yesterday, Swings and Bora bought us a lot of coffee and delicious scones for our actors and staff. And our Minhye and Wook!!! Thank you so much! I heard that you were possessed by Haeyoung again. I'm so happy you enjoyed it! You said you were a great fit for the character. I was worried because it was my first time playing the character, but it's getting fun!!! I'm so happy everyone enjoyed it."



In the photos, Dara takes a photo with Swings and Lim Bo Ra as well as holding up their gifts.



Dara is playing the role of the other Oh Hae Young, Park Do Kyung's ex-fiancee, in 'Another Miss Oh'.



