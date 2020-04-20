Rapper Cheetah's big-screen debut film 'Jazzy Misfits' directed by boyfriend Nam Yeon Woo to premiere next month

Rapper Cheetah's big-screen debut film 'Jazzy Misfits' is premiering in Korea next month.

Directed by actor/film director Nam Yeon Woo, also known as Cheetah's boyfriend, 'Jazzy Misfits' tells the story of a mother and a daughter who don't get along, until one day, the family's youngest sibling takes off with a large amount of cash. Cheetah will be starring alongside veteran actress Jo Min Soo.

Cheetah also participated in composing, writing, producing, and singing all of the OSTs for 'Jazzy Misfits', enhancing the film's overall quality.

Check out Cheetah and actress Jo Min Soo's fierce mother-daughter chemistry in their official 'Jazzy Misfits' poster, below.

