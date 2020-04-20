Park Ji Min signs with Warner Music Korea + to continue activities as 'Jamie'

On April 21, Warner Music Korea revealed that solo artist Park Ji Min has signed an exclusive contract with the agency to continue her promotions both in Korea and overseas.

The label stated, "We have signed an exclusive contract with singer Jamie. We saw her strong passion, her infinite potential, and her musical talent in high regard, and we plan on providing her with our fullest support so that she may promote actively as a solo artist."



From now on, Park Ji Min will be promoting with her English name 'Jamie' for her solo artist activities. Meanwhile, Park Ji Min debuted as a member of 15& back in 2012, also releasing various solo singles and albums and garnering attention as a longterm host of ArirangTV's 'After School Club'.



Best of luck in the future, Jamie!