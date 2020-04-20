EXID's Hyerin undergoes a jaw dropping transformation for 'Ze Ro.1' art magazine

EXID's Hyerin has undergone an extraordinary transformation as the cover model of high end visual art magazine, 'Ze Ro.1'!

In her photoshoot, Hyerin completes a fantastical, eccentric mood with her mesmerizing expressions and movements, donning on monotone, see-through body suits in various colors. Also posing with unique props such as flowers, plastic film, etc, Hyerin demonstrated her professionalism as an artist and model with her versatility.

Check out Hyerin's 'Rebirth of Nature' photoshoot for 'Ze Ro.1' magazine, below!

