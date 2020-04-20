8

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

EXID's Hyerin undergoes a jaw dropping transformation for 'Ze Ro.1' art magazine

EXID's Hyerin has undergone an extraordinary transformation as the cover model of high end visual art magazine, 'Ze Ro.1'!

In her photoshoot, Hyerin completes a fantastical, eccentric mood with her mesmerizing expressions and movements, donning on monotone, see-through body suits in various colors. Also posing with unique props such as flowers, plastic film, etc, Hyerin demonstrated her professionalism as an artist and model with her versatility. 

Check out Hyerin's 'Rebirth of Nature' photoshoot for 'Ze Ro.1' magazine, below!

Eunbean1,624 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Oh Mi Gud, she's gorgeous, Lots of love hyelini-ah

pink_oracle5,277 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago
