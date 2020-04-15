4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Check out TREASURE's 'Editorial Vol.7' photos of Junkyu, Jihoon, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Yoshi, & Hyunsuk

TREASURE's Junkyu, Jihoon, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Yoshi, and Hyunsuk are here to treat fans to even more heartthrob profile photos in their 'Editorial Vol.7' shots. 

Donning on muted tones of whites and blues against a pale white background, the TREASURE boys complete a series of serene, romantic springtime moods in their latest 'Editorial Vol.7' photos. 

Meanwhile, ahead of their large-scale debut project set for some time later this year, TREASURE are currently greeting fans through pre-debut contents such as 'Treasure Map', 'TMI', etc. 

Hyunsuk is looking hella fine

