Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

LOONA's Chuu, HeeJin, Yves, Song Eun Yi, Narsha, & more greet viewers behind the scenes for this week's 'Knowing Bros'

This week's episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' will feature a rivalry match(?) between the 'Knowing Brothers' and the 'Knowing Sisters'!

To pick a fight with the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members, a crew of loud and energetic 'Knowing Sisters' have gathered at the recording studio including comedian Song Eun Yi, Brown Eyed Girls's Narsha, Sharp's Lee Ji Hye, trot singer Yoyomi, as well as LOONA's Chuu, HeeJin, and Yves!

In the brief video introducing this week's guests above, the 'Knowing Sisters' go around and greet viewers individually, demonstrate their teamwork and tension, and last but not least, ask viewers to tune in for this week's episode. Watch above while you wait for this week's full 'Knowing Brothers' broadcast this Saturday at 9 PM KST!

  1. Narsha
  2. Lee Ji Hye
  3. LOONA
  4. HeeJin
  5. Yves
  6. Chuu
  7. Song Eun Yi
Lisa_Lalisa97232 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

LOONA legends

itsaminax474 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

Oh my gosh I can already expect a crazy episode LOL, I'm looking forward to it!

