LOONA's Chuu, HeeJin, Yves, Song Eun Yi, Narsha, & more greet viewers behind the scenes for this week's 'Knowing Bros'

This week's episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' will feature a rivalry match(?) between the 'Knowing Brothers' and the 'Knowing Sisters'!

To pick a fight with the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members, a crew of loud and energetic 'Knowing Sisters' have gathered at the recording studio including comedian Song Eun Yi, Brown Eyed Girls's Narsha, Sharp's Lee Ji Hye, trot singer Yoyomi, as well as LOONA's Chuu, HeeJin, and Yves!

In the brief video introducing this week's guests above, the 'Knowing Sisters' go around and greet viewers individually, demonstrate their teamwork and tension, and last but not least, ask viewers to tune in for this week's episode. Watch above while you wait for this week's full 'Knowing Brothers' broadcast this Saturday at 9 PM KST!