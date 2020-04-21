Oh My Girl's YooA reported to have performed with label hoobaes ONF on 'Road To Kingdom'

Oh My Girl's YooA is reported to have appeared as a surprise performance guest on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'!

According to reports on April 22, YooA appeared as a surprise guest during this week's recording to 'Road To Kingdom' which took place back on April 21. During this recording, the competing boy groups performed their own, representative hit songs during the program's second round battle.

YooA is said to have joined her label hoobae group ONF during a dance break in ONF's performance. It looks like fans of 'Queendom' can look forward to YooA's return to the same stage, when 'Road To Kingdom' premieres this coming April 30.



Will you be watching 'Road To Kingdom'?