ASTRO's Moonbin is an endearing bad boy in 'Vogue'

ASTRO's Moonbin is a bad boy you just can't help but adore in his latest solo pictorial with 'Vogue' magazine!

In the moody pictorial below, Moonbin makes hearts flutter with his sweet smile, all the while showing off his sturdy physique in pieces like leather jackets and rugged denims, casually leaving the buttons undone.

In his interview, Moonbin was asked about his goals for the year 2020. He shared, "I want this year to be a year of 'healthy youth'. I want my youth to have as many colors as the rainbow. I want all of the colors of the rainbow to mix together so that I can be reborn as a new version of Moonbin." The idol also left a message of encouragement for himself, stating, "Don't try too hard if it doesn't seem like it will work out. If you look back on it later, it won't be a big deal. But if you really want to, then go for it!"





Check out Moonbin's previews for 'Vogue's May issue below.