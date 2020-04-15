Oh My Girl stun with new teaser images for 'NONSTOP'

12

Oh My Girl is not here to play and their first group teaser photo for their upcoming album 'NONSTOP' definitely shows it. 

The girls' first official photo teaser for their album shows them posing artfully in lavender and purple. Although the concept still focuses on cute elements, it seems that Oh My Girl is ready to take a different direction with their newest comeback. Continuing with the board game theme, the group also revealed adorable board game figure versions for each of the members. 

Are you excited for Oh My Girl's comeback on April 27th? 

irelda22
1 hour ago

THEY LOOK STUNNING

0

bartkun
6 minutes ago
I love group photo but I even love more the board figurines!

