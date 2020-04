GOT7 is ready to bring on the heat with their latest MV teaser for "Not By The Moon".

The group is gearing up to reveal their upcoming title track and their second MV teaser gives fans a sneak peek at the choreography as well as a stunning high note. The members look stunning in all-white outfits.

GOT7's mini-album 'DYE' is set for release on April 20 at 6 PM KST.