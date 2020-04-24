NU'EST's Baekho looks over his mess in 'The Nocturne' teaser images

NU'EST's Baekho has revealed his teaser images for 'The Nocturne'.



In the teaser images, Baekho leans back on a chair and looks over the mess he made in his dramatic teaser video. NU'EST's eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' drops on May 11 KST.



Check out Baekho's 'The Nocturne' teasers above and below. Are you excited for NU'EST's comeback?



