North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly in critical condition after surgery

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in critical condition after undergoing surgery.



According to media outlets, Kim Jong Un missed the celebration of his grandfather Kim Il Sung's birthday on April 15. Though he was seen 4 days at a government meeting on the 11th, his absence from the event caused speculation about his health as he underwent a cardiovascular procedure last week due to excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork.



It's rumored the 36-year-old leader took a turn for the worse after the surgery, but other reports state he's in stable condition in a rural part of North Korea. However, nothing has been confirmed about Kim Jong Un's condition in the secretive country.



South Korea's Unification Ministry and Defense Ministry have stated, "No comment," while the Presidential Blue House expressed there have been "no unusual signs."