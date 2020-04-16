Netizens marvel over SM's street casting decisions that led to the debut of these K-pop stars

A recently popular community forum post has highlighted SM's superb street casting decisions that led to the debut of some of the most legendary idols in Kpop history.

The post highlighted a number of famous visuals that became huge celebrities due to the sharp eyes of the SM street casting team. Although many may have differing opinions on what agency is the best, it's still clear that the established agency does have a knack for picking out jewels in a crowd. Netizen comments include:

"Sehun changed from a child into a handsome young man. Whoever street cast him needs a raise."





"I feel like the casting people must be so proud of themselves."

"I wonder how they street cast D.O. They were probably just looking at faces but he turned out to be good at singing, dancing, and acting."



"Yeah Taeyong has a face that just says he needs to be an idol."







What do you think? Check out the list below!

TVXQ's Yunho

Krystal

Seohyun

EXO's D.O

EXO's Suho

NCT's Taeyong

Tiffany Young

SHINee's Minho

EXO's Sehun



NCT's Jaehyun