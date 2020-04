Chiayi is the latest FANATICS member to release her individual teaser for the group's upcoming release 'VAVI GIRL'.

Wearing two pigtails and a school uniform, Chiayi embodies the living doll concept with ease and gives viewers a Barbie-inspired doll pose towards the end. Although their concept seems to be reminiscent of earlier K-pop days, many fans are excited to see what the group has to offer next.

Check out the taser above!