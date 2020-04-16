Jun Ji Hyun under criticism for exaggerating her kindness to tenants during Coronavirus outbreak

Although Jun Ji Hyun gained attention in the media for joining other celebrities in issuing a lower rent for tenants in buildings she owns during the Coronavirus outbreak, it turns out that her good deed was a lot more exaggerated than reality.



Many celebrities have been making headlines for lowering or even removing the rent for business owners during the outbreak. High profile celebrities, such as Won Bin and Lee Na Young, garnered praise for reducing rent by 50%. Jun Ji Hyun owns three buildings that are said to be worth a total of 87 billion KRW (~70.7 million USD) and she is widely known as a heavy investor in real estate. She purchased one of her buildings with 34 billion KRW (~27.6 million USD) cash, establishing her enormous wealth.

After receiving praise for her good deed of lowering rent to her tenants during the pandemic, an exclusive report by media outlet Sports World posted on April 16 has changed public opinion. In the exclusive report, it has been revealed that Jun Ji Hyun had only lowered rent by 5% in one of her three buildings, along with two stores from a business in another building. This discount only applied to businesses that were considered in danger of vacating.



Another anonymous report on April 13th state that these two stores given a discount was given a 10% rent reduction, while the other two businesses in the building did not receive rent reductions, one of which shut down in early March. According to experts, landlords are not likely to negotiate prices due to the ease in which they can find new tenants. The building housing these businesses is said to be controlled by Jun Ji Hyun's parents. Her agency has since stated that they cannot comment on the matter due to it being her personal affair.

