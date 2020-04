LOOΠΔ's HeeJin will be starring as the female lead of singer Ben's upcoming title track MV, "Bad Guy"!

In the MV teaser, HeeJin stuns viewers with her fairylike visuals as she roams a scenic forest. The teaser also indicates an emotional ballad track featuring Ben's powerful vocals.

Meanwhile, Ben will be returning this April 26 at 6 PM KST with her new mini album, 'Off The Record'.