MCND have revealed individual teaser images for their comeback with 'Float'!
The rookie boy group from TOP Media are already ready for a comeback after they debuted with 'Into the Ice Age' last month, and it looks like they're taking on a smart and clean, school uniform concept.
MCND's 'Float' drops on April 9 KST. What do you think of their latest teaser images?
MCND get in the classroom in individual 'Float' comeback teaser images
