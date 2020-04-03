0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MCND get in the classroom in individual 'Float' comeback teaser images

MCND have revealed individual teaser images for their comeback with 'Float'!

The rookie boy group from TOP Media are already ready for a comeback after they debuted with 'Into the Ice Age' last month, and it looks like they're taking on a smart and clean, school uniform concept.

MCND's 'Float' drops on April 9 KST. What do you think of their latest teaser images?

