Kim Myung Soo x Shin Ye Eun's 'Welcome' sets new record for the lowest ever ratings for a major broadcasting station drama

KBS2's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series 'Welcome' (also known as 'Meow The Cat Boy') has set a new all-time low in average viewership ratings for a major broadcasting station drama.

According to Nielsen Korea on April 17, episodes 15 and 16 of KBS2's 'Welcome' recorded an average viewership rating of 0.9% and 1.1% respectively. Last week, episodes 13 and 14 recorded an average rating of 1.8%.

Previously, the record for the lowest average viewership rating by any major broadcasting station drama was held by KBS2's 'Manhole' at 1.4%. As of April 17, 'Welcome' has replaced the record at 0.9%, only halfway through the full series.

Starring Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, Seo Ji Hoon, and more, 'Welcome' tells the romance story of a cat who can take on human form and his life with a dog-like owner. The series is expected to air for a total of 32 episodes (4-episodes aired each week).