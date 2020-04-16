4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Myung Soo x Shin Ye Eun's 'Welcome' sets new record for the lowest ever ratings for a major broadcasting station drama

AKP STAFF

KBS2's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series 'Welcome' (also known as 'Meow The Cat Boy') has set a new all-time low in average viewership ratings for a major broadcasting station drama.

According to Nielsen Korea on April 17, episodes 15 and 16 of KBS2's 'Welcome' recorded an average viewership rating of 0.9% and 1.1% respectively. Last week, episodes 13 and 14 recorded an average rating of 1.8%. 

Previously, the record for the lowest average viewership rating by any major broadcasting station drama was held by KBS2's 'Manhole' at 1.4%. As of April 17, 'Welcome' has replaced the record at 0.9%, only halfway through the full series. 

Starring Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, Seo Ji Hoon, and more, 'Welcome' tells the romance story of a cat who can take on human form and his life with a dog-like owner. The series is expected to air for a total of 32 episodes (4-episodes aired each week). 

  1. L
  2. Shin Ye Eun
8 14,458 Share 80% Upvoted

5

klon12368 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

wait, why? i thought the drama looked great. if i was still watching dramas id watch it plus myungsoo has to have lots of fans. so why is no one watching it?

maybe they're not watching it cause if he's technically a cat its not going to be a normal romance where the couple ends up together or smth

Share

5

popularit2,581 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

first piece of your mind now this i swear if this was based on i-fans ratings would be so different

k viewers have no taste sometimes

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND