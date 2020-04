Rookie idol/actor Kim Yo Han is totally rocking the perfect, spring college crush look for his latest pictorial with '1st Look' magazine!

In this pictorial, Kim Yo Han pulled off basic, casual styles by dressing in 'NII (New Inspiration Icon)' spring/summer items, accentuating his attention to detail by pairing his simple outfits with 'Swarovski' jewelry in some cuts.



Who would love to start a new semester with crushes like Kim Yo Han on the same campus?