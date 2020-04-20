Park Kyung to leave his DJ position on 'Dreaming Radio' + Block B to guest on his final broadcast

Back on the April 20 broadcast of MBC FM4U radio program 'Park Kyung's Dreaming Radio', DJ Park Kyung personally relayed news of his departure from the program as its fixed host.

The idol relayed after delivering the news to listeners, "I'm sure that a lot of disappointment will linger, but let's at least fill up the remainder of this week with memories we can cherish for a long time, and bid one another a good farewell."

Park Kyung will be leaving his DJ position on 'Dreaming Radio' after just a little over a year as its host. Meanwhile on his last day as DJ, Park Kyung will be joined by his fellow Block B members - Zico, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, and P.O. (Members Taeil and B-Bomb are currently serving their mandatory service duties.)



Meanwhile, MBC FM4U's 'Dreaming Radio' airs on weekdays from 8-10 PM KST.

