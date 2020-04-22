49

Kim Da Mi is stunning in an elegant fashion photoshoot for W Korea

Actress Kim Da Mi participated in a stunning fashion shoot for W Korea

The lauded publication posted pictures of the trendy star sporting FENDI products on April 22nd. She's also seen taking on visual artist Joshua Vides's signature black and white mark style lines on her clothes. The chic and clean look gives the lithe actress an air of sophistication and class. 


Kim Da Mi's full photoshoot can be seen in W Korea's May edition and through their official website and Instagram account. 

