Former The Lush member Jamie expresses concern over Park Jimin's artist name change to Jamie

Former The Lush member Jamie expressed her concern after singer Park Ji Min announced that she would be changing her name to Jamie.

Jamie left a post on her Instagram, which was removed shortly afterward, that stated: "Hm. What should I do" when articles announcing the news was released.

Netizens then began criticizing Park Ji Min for not showing any consideration to The Lush's Jamie by changing her name to the same.

The Lush's Jamie previously promoted under the name J.美 (J.Mi) which is pronounced as 'Jamie'. However, she didn't start promoting under the name of Jamie until she debuted as a solo singer in 2016. Park Ji Min has referred to her English name (Jamie Park) before changing her name as well, bringing up debates on this subject.

