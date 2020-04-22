15

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Former The Lush member Jamie expresses concern over Park Jimin's artist name change to Jamie

Former The Lush member Jamie expressed her concern after singer Park Ji Min announced that she would be changing her name to Jamie. 

Jamie left a post on her Instagram, which was removed shortly afterward, that stated: "Hm. What should I do" when articles announcing the news was released. 

Netizens then began criticizing Park Ji Min for not showing any consideration to The Lush's Jamie by changing her name to the same. 

The Lush's Jamie previously promoted under the name J.美 (J.Mi) which is pronounced as 'Jamie'. However, she didn't start promoting under the name of Jamie until she debuted as a solo singer in 2016. Park Ji Min has referred to her English name (Jamie Park) before changing her name as well, bringing up debates on this subject. 

Carrot_madness239 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

This is stupid.

2

kcortez-dzul15 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

She changed it because people were confusing her with jimin from bts would people have said the same thing now? No, and she debuted before bts so this is so annoying because she also has said armys go to her instagram and start dming her like crazy like what other name is she going to use

