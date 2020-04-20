Kim Chung Ha slays in her newest concept photos and teaser video for 'Stay Tonight'

Kim Chung Ha released new teaser images for her pre-release single titled "Stay Tonight".

The sultry teaser video and images show Chung Ha sporting unique jewelry pieces adorning her head, including a silver nose ring. Although the popular solo artist has made a name for herself with girl crush concepts, she's showing a new side of her artistry with a darker look. "Stay Tonight" may be a pre-release single, but it seems like Chung Ha is bringing her all to the table before her official comeback happening later this year

Stay tuned for Chung Ha's comeback on April 27th, 6 pm KST.