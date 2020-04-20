21

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Chung Ha slays in her newest concept photos and teaser video for 'Stay Tonight'

Kim Chung Ha released new teaser images for her pre-release single titled "Stay Tonight".

The sultry teaser video and images show Chung Ha sporting unique jewelry pieces adorning her head, including a silver nose ring. Although the popular solo artist has made a name for herself with girl crush concepts, she's showing a new side of her artistry with a darker look. "Stay Tonight" may be a pre-release single, but it seems like Chung Ha is bringing her all to the table before her official comeback happening later this year

Stay tuned for Chung Ha's comeback on April 27th, 6 pm KST. 

thealigirl83,924 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

she's really going all out and i'm living for it

jhopes-shadow3,616 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The thing is ppl are going to call her out for cultural appropriation with her outfit. Even her moves were inspired by Bollywood in the teaser video.

ATEEZ
[enter-talk] ATEEZ's Music Bank Special Stage
5 hours ago   6   7,017
