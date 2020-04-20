'The King: Eternal Monarch' under controversy for using a Japanese style temple in the opening credits

'The King: Eternal Monarch' is facing controversy.

The popular drama starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun is already under fire for choices made during the drama's opening credits scene. On April 20th, an internet community forum post pointed out that a building used in the opening scenes is similar to Tōdai-ji, one of the seven influential Buddhist temples in Nara, leading to criticism from netizens.





Many netizens found it offensive that a Japanese building was used in a scene that was supposed to represent the Korean Daehan empire. In addition, the royal Korean emblem was also covered by CGI-created cherry blossoms. Given that the drama is about parallel worlds and highlights ancient Korean society, netizens are angry with these choices, saying:

"I'm not going to watch it."

"I know it's a drama or movie, but if you're going to make a work on ancient Korea, shouldn't you do your historical research to produce this?"

"What is this? This isn't even a story about Japanese occupation."

"Is that how far your imagination can go..."

What do you think?