April is gearing up for a new beginning with their upcoming title track "LALALILALA".

After rocking cute concepts throughout their careers, the members of April are taking on a new concept this time with an upbeat, disco-inspired EDM track. It seems like the members are taking on the ever-popular girl crush concept as they travel through space and time in their music video.

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for April's comeback on April 22nd!