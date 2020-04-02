29

Big Bang's Taeyang freestyles it out on Instagram

On April 3, Big Bang's Taeyang treated fans to a couple of freestyle dance clips via his Instagram!

Alongside his post, Taeyang wrote, "Yea, must be," taking the beginning part of the phrase on his hoodie. Alone in the practice room, Taeyang is full of energy as he smoothly freestyles to different genres, capturing fans' gazes through the camera lens. 

Meanwhile back in March of this year, all 4 members of Big Bang decided to renew their exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment in order to continue promoting as a group.

Yea, must be

Bae is back! he looks so cute when he does that move with crossed arms

congrats bro! Love ya<3

