6

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Jo Kwon says he received a lot of messages from friends after 'Knowing Brothers' broadcast

AKP STAFF

2AM's Jo Kwon shared his thoughts following the recent 'Knowing Brothers' episode.

After the April 4th installment of the JTBC variety show, Jo Kwon was unexpectedly contacted by many of his friends with a great deal of supportive messages. In an interview with 'X Sports', he confessed that he was "extremely nervous" before recording the episode.

"I couldn't believe that I was on the program that I had watched during military service for 2 years," said Jo Kwon.

"A lot of my friends contacted me and wrote positively, 'Jo Kwon, as expected', which made me really happy. After reaching #1 in the real-time search engines, my parents and fans were really excited too."

The singer also expressed that he would like to actively continue in the entertainment scene. "I want to hear the phrase 'Jo Kwon's genre is Jo Kwon' from my peers. I'll try really hard."


"During the recording, I wanted to go back to my early days and show what I am made of. You probably sensed that through my pelvic dance alone," added Jo Kwon.

Did you watch the clips from the recent 'Knowing Brothers' episode?

  1. Jo Kwon
1 1,211 Share 100% Upvoted

-3

workingonlineusa0 pt 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I am making a good pay from home 1900 Buckets/week, that is brilliant, beneath a year agone i used to be unemployed amid a monstrous economy. I pass on God consistently i used to be invested these bearings, and at present, I should pay it forward and impart it to everyone, ...............for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot

here..........>>>> W­­w­­w­­.­­W­­o­­­­r­­ks66­­.­­C­­o­­m

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND