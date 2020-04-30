Jessica announced as Revlon's new global ambassador

Revlon has announced Jessica as its newest Global Brand Ambassador!

The multi-hyphenate, known for her rise to K-pop stardom, will represent the brand in Asia and appear in global campaigns this year for the iconic Super Lustrous and ColorStay franchises along with other new launches such as new Total Color permanent hair color. She will be joining other high profile names such as Gal Gadot, Sofia Carson, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboa, and Eniola Abioro to represent the beauty brand.

“We were drawn to Jessica because she is a force of nature, channeling her positive energy and entrepreneurial mindset into achieving her goals and breaking boundaries all along the way. She loves to experiment with beauty and has an unapologetic spirit that helps her transcend convention, perfectly capturing our Live Boldly ethos. We’re thrilled to have her as part of the Revlon family,” added Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President.

Jessica also announced the exciting news on her personal Instagram account as well and will be appearing on behalf of Revlon across all media platforms in Spring 2020.