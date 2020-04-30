28

TXT unveils unique social media inspired teaser photos for 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'

TXT has revealed a slew of gorgeous social media inspired concept photos for their comeback 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'.

The concept photos show the members sporting sporty and youthful outfits in specialized social-media type profiles made specifically for this comeback! The benefit of this concept is that fans can see more photos of all the members rocking their high-class visuals. 

Check out all the pictures below and stay tuned for more news of TXT's comeback on May 18th at 6 PM KST. 

