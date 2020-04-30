'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village season 5 reveals sunny, peaceful poster ahead of premiere this weekend

Season 5 of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village premieres this May 1 at 9:10 PM KST!

Just a few hours ahead of the new season's premiere, tvN has revealed a sunny new poster featuring the cast members Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon, hinting at a peaceful, healing time full of delicious food and calming scenery.

Viewers can look forward to these three returning cast members' completely natural, down-to-earth family chemistry, as well as appearances by all kinds of surprise guests per episode, when 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village premieres this weekend!





You can find both versions of season 5's official posters, below!