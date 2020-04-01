Jang Bum Joon's 'Cherry Blossom Ending' not performing well around springtime for the first time since 2012

Artist Jang Bum Joon, formerly of band Busker Busker, is suffering from poor charting results on his songs due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Busker Busker's hit song "Cherry Blossom Ending," which was written and composed by Jang Bum Joon, is not soaring in the charts this year as it usually does every Spring since its release in 2012. In 2020, the song only ranked around 349th place for 10 weeks, which is very low considering the song would top Gaon Chart around this time of the year from 2013 to 2019.

Although the song is old, many believe that the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak is the reason why popular spring songs are not as popular as they were before. IU and HIGH4's "Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms" is also suffering as it ranked around 332nd place for 10 weeks as well. Gaon Chart's senior research chief Kim Jin Woo stated: "Spring themed songs usually enjoy popularity during Cherry Blossom season. However, the outbreak has affected 'Cherry Blossom Ending's ranking because people can't go about freely even though it's spring. That's why the chart rankings of these songs have significantly decreased."



Back in 2017, Jang Bum Jun revealed he has earned more than 6 billion won (~4.8 million dollars) through royalties from his songs over a 5 year period.