Rapper pH-1 shocks with news of retirement from music?

Rapper pH-1 has shocked fans and fellow artists by announcing his retirement.



On April 1, pH-1 expressed on social media, "Please read this. I'm writing this after a lot of thought. Firstly, I thank my fans. I was able to get here because you gave me love and support, but from now on, I'm going to stop doing music. It's a decision I had to come to with courage. I'm a bit saddened, but I feel that music is not good for my mental health."



He continued, "I'll be releasing a mixtape for the final time soon. I love you." However, fans soon found out it was an April Fool's joke as there was a hidden message that read, "April Fool's. You were fooled."





Stay tuned for updates on pH-1's upcoming mixtape.