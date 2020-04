Kim Da Mi celebrated her 25th birthday (26 in Korea) and posted a series of adorable photos.

On April 9th, Kim Da Mi posted to her Instagram, with a caption stating: "Thank you". She is surrounded by numerous presents and flowers, proving that she is dearly loved. Netizens wished her a happy birthday, saying:





"She's so lovely."

"Kim Da Mi is the best."

"Happy birthday!"

Kim Da Mi recently became incredibly popular due to her role as Jo Yi Seo in the drama 'Itaewon Class'.