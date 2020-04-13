TWICE want you to send in questions for 'Seize The Light's fan Q&A live stream event

TWICE will be holding a fan Q&A live stream this April 28 at 2 PM KST, in light of the premiere of their YouTube original documentary 'Seize The Light'!



Fans can now begin sending in questions for the TWICE members ahead of the girls' fan Q&A live broadcast between April 14-18. For complete directions on sending in your questions, check out the images below.

Meanwhile, TWICE will soon become the first ever K-Pop girl group to launch a YouTube original series with the premiere of 'Seize The Light' this April 29. Set to air in a total of 81 regions worldwide, TWICE's 'Seize The Light' is an 8-part documentary compiling the group's journey since their trainee days, throughout their debut and growth, up until now. After the first episode's premiere on April 29, new episodes will air every Wednesdays at 11 AM KST for regular Youtube users.

Will you be watching TWICE's 'Seize The Light' from home?