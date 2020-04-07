How Entertainment reveals lovely new profile photo of former 'Produce 48' contestant Wang Ke

How Entertainment is officially preparing to launch the label's first ever girl group!

So far, How Entertainment's new girl group trainees are simply being referred to as 'HOWZ'. Starting today (April 8), 'HOWZ' will reveal profiles of one trainee in their girl group lineup every Wednesdays at 12 PM KST.

The first trainee to greet fans with her lovely new 'HOWZ' profile photo is none other than Wang Ke, a beloved former 'Produce 48' contestant! Born in November of 2000, Wang Ke previously garnered attention on 'Produce 48' for her eccentric stage presence.

Stay tuned for more details on 'HOWZ's upcoming debut!