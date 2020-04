TREASURE have dropped their newest pre-debut cover clip; today's cover is a duet featuring members Jungwoo and Haruto!

This marks Jungwoo's second cover video reveal since "Superstar", as well as Haruto's first ever time featuring in TREASURE's cover series. For this hip and stylish duet, Jungwoo and Haruto dished out "Stack It Up" originally by Liam Payne x A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Watch it above!