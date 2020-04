The dance practice video to EXO's "The Eve" has hit over 100 million views on YouTube.

"The Eve" is the first song on EXO's 2017 album 'The War' with title song "Ko Ko Bop". The song and choreography are well-loved by both fans and non-fans, so it's no surprise that the dance practice video has hit 100 million views.

Check it out again above!