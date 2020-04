Suho's 'Self-Portrait' has ranked #1 on weekly album charts.

The mini-album ranked #1 on Hanteo, Synnara, Yes24, and various other weekly album charts. It also ranked #1 in 53 different countries on the iTunes Top Album Chart, including in France, Finland, Sweden, UAE, India, Brazil, Russia, Japan, Spain, Macau, and much more. It also ranked #1 on the Digital Album Sales Chart in China's QQ Music, Kuguo Music, and more.

Congratulations to Suho!