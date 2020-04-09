Here's a teaser schedule for April's spring comeback album 'Da Capo'

The April girls have released a teaser schedule for their spring comeback album, 'Da Capo'!

Official teasers begin this coming April 11 with a special teaser film, before moving on to concept photos, a tracklist, unit teasers, album highlight medley, and more, leading up to April's full return on April 22. Alongside the teaser schedule release, April added a strange hashtag reading #APRIL_ㄹㄹㄹㄹㄹ (ㄹ = the 'L' sound in Korean), challenging fans to a game of guesses before more information is revealed.

Are you looking forward to April's first comeback of 2020?