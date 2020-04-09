3

1

Posted by beansss

Here's a teaser schedule for April's spring comeback album 'Da Capo'

The April girls have released a teaser schedule for their spring comeback album, 'Da Capo'!

Official teasers begin this coming April 11 with a special teaser film, before moving on to concept photos, a tracklist, unit teasers, album highlight medley, and more, leading up to April's full return on April 22. Alongside the teaser schedule release, April added a strange hashtag reading #APRIL_ㄹㄹㄹㄹㄹ (ㄹ = the 'L' sound in Korean), challenging fans to a game of guesses before more information is revealed.

Are you looking forward to April's first comeback of 2020?

bekindbekind
12 minutes ago

Yay! Can't wait!

MaeilKpop
13 minutes ago

So April is coming back with a Mafia concept? Wow, didn't see that coming. I guess this is what happens when "girl crush" is the trend for too long... 😄

(Yes, I know it has other meanings)

